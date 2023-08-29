Watch video for Austin John Winkler’s new version of Hinder’s “Lips of an Angel” with Shaylen

As previously reported, ex-Hinder frontman Austin John Winkler has teamed up with country artist Shaylen for a new version of his former band’s 2000s hit “Lips of an Angel.” Ahead of the reworked track’s official debut, People has premiered its video.

For one, the clip updates the original video’s technology and now has Winkler talking on a smartphone instead of a very 2005 landline. It also showcases Shaylen’s verse, which gives the perspective of the woman with whom Winkler’s on the phone.

“I mean, I think that’s the really cool part,” Shaylen tells People. “You have the guy perspective in the original, but then you also realize women and humans in general go through this feeling every day. No matter if you’re male or female, you are always wondering if they’re doing good. It’s really cool to be given the opportunity to have that voice on the female part.”

The reworked “Lips of an Angel” will be available via all digital outlets on Wednesday, August 30.

The original “Lips of an Angel” was a single off Hinder’s 2005 debut album, Extreme Behavior. Winkler recorded three more albums with Hinder before leaving the band in 2013. Hinder is currently fronted by Marshal Dutton.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.