Watch trailer for Fred Durst-featuring film ﻿’Y2K’

Fred Durst has found a new film role.

The Limp Bizkit frontman is featured in the upcoming movie Y2K, which imagines a world in which the feared Y2K bug actually happened when the year 1999 became 2000.

Durst’s appearance is certainly era-appropriate — the Bizkit was huge in 1999 and 2000 thanks to singles including “Nookie,” “Break Stuff” and “Rollin.’”

Y2K also stars Rachel Zegler, Jaeden Martell and Julian Dennison, and hits theaters Dec. 6. You can watch the trailer streaming now on YouTube.

Durst also appeared in another 2024 film, I Saw the TV Glow. He and Limp Bizkit are currently on their Loserville U.S. tour.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

