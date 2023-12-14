The Darkness‘ show in London on Saturday, December 9, featured a surprise appearance by Ed Sheeran, who performed an opening set and joined the band for a joint rendition of their song “Love Is Only a Feeling.” The English rockers have now shared a video capturing their rehearsal with Sheeran ahead of the onstage collaboration.

The clip features frontman Justin Hawkins jamming an acoustic guitar alongside the “Shape of You” star backstage in a dressing room. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

Along with the rehearsal footage, The Darkness will premiere a live video of “Love Is Only a Feeling” soon.

Sheeran previously crossed over into the rock world thanks to his collaboration with Bring Me the Horizon. He’s also been working on a song with Cradle of Filth.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post Watch The Darkness rehearse with Ed Sheeran ahead of onstage collaboration appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.