Watch ﻿’The Conjuring﻿’s’ Vera Farmiga cover Slipknot’s “Duality”

Vera Farmiga is once again proving her metal bona fides with a cover of Slipknot‘s “Duality.”

The actor, known for her roles in The Conjuring franchise and films including The Departed, put her spin on the 2000s nu metal classic during a recent concert supporting the Rock Academy music school.

Farmiga’s performance certainly stays true to the heavy spirit of the original, complete with a recreation of Shawn “Clown” Crahan‘s signature percussion. You can watch it now via her Instagram page.

You may recall that Farmiga covered Iron Maiden‘s “The Trooper” in support of Rock Academy last year. That performance, which was accompanied by Anthrax‘s Scott Ian on guitar, also honored Farmiga’s Ukrainian roots amid the early months of Russia’s invasion.

