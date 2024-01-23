Watch Mammoth WVH play “I’m Alright” on ABC’s ﻿’Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Mammoth WVH is rocking late night TV this week.

The Wolfgang Van Halen-led outfit will perform on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, January 24. They’ll be playing the song “I’m Alright,” a track off their latest album, Mammoth II.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.

Mammoth II, the sophomore follow-up to Mammoth WVH’s 2021 self-titled debut, was released in August. It also includes the single “Another Celebration at the End of the World.”

If you like what you see on TV, you can catch Mammoth WVH live on their upcoming U.S. tour, kicking off in February.

