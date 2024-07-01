Watch Lzzy Hale surprise cover band performing Halestorm song

Lzzy Hale surprised a cover band in Nashville when she hopped onstage during their performance of a Halestorm song.

As Hale explains in an Instagram post, she happened to walk into Jon Bon Jovi’s Music City bar when someone told her the band playing there had just performed a Halestorm tune. After watching them for a few songs, the band then dipped back into the Halestorm catalog for a rendition of “Here’s to Us.”

“I don’t know what came over me, but I made my way to the stage, surprising the band and the lead singer CoCo … (who is an OG Halestorm Freak btw),” Hale writes. “We traded lines, harmonized and brought the whole bar together … thank you to Coco, the band, the staff and the amazing fans for letting me crash the party.”

Hale will be singing Halestorm songs with Halestorm on their upcoming tour with I Prevail, which kicks off July 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.