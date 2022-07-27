Watch Lollapalooza this WEEKEND from your couch!
If you have HULU you can watch the majority of the shows this weekend instead of being sweaty and in the mass of humanity.
BUT if you are going, try to get tickets FOR THIS!
Green Day is playing a small show ahead of their headline slot at Lollapalooza this weekend.
The band will play an 11-hundred-person Chicago venue following the first day of the event on Friday.
Tickets go on sale today.
The band will then play Lollapalooza on Sunday, headlining the weekend alongside Metallica, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly and more.