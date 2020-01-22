      Weather Alert

WATCH LIVE: Impeachment Trial For President Trump

Jan 22, 2020 @ 12:18pm

WASHINGTON–(AP Jan. 22)–President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is set to unfold at the Capitol. On the eve of the trial, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed a condensed, two-day calendar for each side’s opening arguments.  The House Democratic managers overseeing the impeachment case have asked Trump’s lead lawyer at the trial to disclose any “first-hand knowledge” he has of the charges against the Republican president.  ABC News will have coverage of the trial.  The link is below.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

