WATCH LIVE: Impeachment Trial For President Trump

WASHINGTON–(AP Jan. 22)–President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is set to unfold at the Capitol. On the eve of the trial, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed a condensed, two-day calendar for each side’s opening arguments. The House Democratic managers overseeing the impeachment case have asked Trump’s lead lawyer at the trial to disclose any “first-hand knowledge” he has of the charges against the Republican president. ABC News will have coverage of the trial. The link is below.
