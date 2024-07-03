Watch Limp Bizkit “Turn It Up” in new video for ﻿’Still Sucks﻿’ song

Limp Bizkit has premiered the video for “Turn It Up, B****,” a track off the band’s latest album, Still Sucks.

The clip uses deepfakes of the Bizkit members to inhabit various pop culture figures, making references to Miami Vice, Knight Rider and more. You can watch it on YouTube.

Still Sucks was released in 2021 and marked the first Limp Bizkit record in 10 years.

Limp Bizkit will launch their U.S. Loserville tour July 16 in Somerset, Wisconsin.

