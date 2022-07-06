      Weather Alert

Watch Gene Simmons apply The Demon makeup

Jul 6, 2022 @ 9:00am

To be honest…I NEVER wanted to know what the guys looked like behind the make up. That was the coolest part of  KISS. You fell in love with the band and it’s individual members as they were. The Demon, Spaceman, Starchild and Catman. I was never one that wanted to see what’s behind the mask. That was a guy I didn’t know.

An Australian “60Minutes” program shows Gene adding his Demon makeup. This may be the closest we’ll ever get to seeing a makeup tutorial from Gene Simmons.

Check out the video

Blaze Events
Static X NEW SHOW DATE
10 months ago
Steve Vai
10 months ago
Dropkick Murphys
2 weeks ago
IN THIS MOMENT – NOTHING MORE
2 weeks ago
In Flames
3 weeks ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On