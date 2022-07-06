Watch Gene Simmons apply The Demon makeup
To be honest…I NEVER wanted to know what the guys looked like behind the make up. That was the coolest part of KISS. You fell in love with the band and it’s individual members as they were. The Demon, Spaceman, Starchild and Catman. I was never one that wanted to see what’s behind the mask. That was a guy I didn’t know.
An Australian “60Minutes” program shows Gene adding his Demon makeup. This may be the closest we’ll ever get to seeing a makeup tutorial from Gene Simmons.
Check out the video