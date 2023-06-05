Watch Evanescence perform “Bring Me to Life” with Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix

Evanescence‘s performance of “Bring Me to Life” at Germany’s Rock am Ring festival over the weekend featured a surprise appearance by Papa Roach‘s Jacoby Shaddix.

The “Last Resort” rocker joined Amy Lee and company to perform the 2003 hit’s rap section and provide the backing “Wake me ups.”

You can watch footage of the onstage collaboration via Papa Roach’s Facebook page.

Earlier this year, Evanescence toured the U.S. while opening for Muse. For some of those shows, Evanescence performed “Bring Me to Life” with Johnny Stevens of Highly Suspect, which was also on the bill for select dates.

