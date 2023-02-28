Watch Dorothy rock “love letter” to fans with new “Black Sheep” live video

ABC Audio

Following the hit “Rest in Peace,” Dorothy is climbing the charts once again with “Black Sheep.”

The track currently sits in the top 15 on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart; Dorothy previously reached as high as #2 with “Rest in Peace.” You can watch a new live video for “Black Sheep,” filmed at the famed Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles, streaming now on YouTube.

Speaking with ABC Audio, frontwoman Dorothy Martin describes “Black Sheep” as a “rock ‘n’ roll community song.”

“It’s for our family, it’s for our fans, all us misfits that wanna rock ‘n’ roll,” Martin shares.

“It’s just about not apologizing for who you are, if you’re a little off or a little weird or a little different,” she continues. “We wrote it for the fans, we want them to know it’s like our love letter to them.”

Both “Black Sheep” and “Rest in Peace” appear on the new Dorothy album ﻿Gifts from the Holy Ghost﻿, which was released last April. Dorothy will headline the Troubadour in Los Angeles on March 31 to celebrate the upcoming one-year anniversary of the album and in honor of Women’s History Month.

