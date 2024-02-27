Watch Dirty Honey’s new video for “Coming Home (Ballad of the Shire)”

Dirty Honey has premiered the video for “Coming Home (Ballad of the Shire),” a track off their new album, Can’t Find the Brakes.

While the clip doesn’t include any hobbits, it does feature shots of the four members amid the scenic snow and deserts of the American West.

“Being musicians that live on the road, ‘Home’ has become wherever it is that we’re playing music, rather than a particular place,” says frontman Marc LaBelle. “We wanted to showcase our separate journeys, knowing full well that the music will always call us back home.”

You can watch the “Coming Home (Ballad of the Shire)” video streaming on YouTube.

Can’t Find the Brakes, the sophomore follow-up to Dirty Honey’s 2021 self-titled debut, was released in November. It also includes the single “Won’t Take Me Alive.”

