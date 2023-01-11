Washington D.C. Search Firm To Help Find New UNL Chancellor

(KFOR NEWS January 11, 2023) University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter has taken the first steps in the national search for the next chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Carter has hired AGB Search, a leading national executive search firm, to assist him in the process.

Carter also is inviting nominations for individuals to serve on the UNL Chancellor Search Advisory Committee. Members of the committee will gather and provide stakeholder input on the qualities the next UNL chancellor should possess, as well as key opportunities and challenges facing the university. The committee also will work with AGB Search to develop a position profile, identify potential candidates and review applications.

All members of the university community are invited to submit nominations for the Chancellor Search Advisory Committee to [email protected]. Nominations are requested by Jan. 24th. Carter said the committee will be broadly representative of UNL’s key constituencies, including students, faculty, staff and the community.

Carter will soon announce opportunities for the public to provide input on the search, including a series of listening sessions.

Current UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green announced in December that he will retire in June 2023 after seven years in the role.

“Chancellor Green has graciously given us a runway that will allow for a smooth transition of leadership – a crucial advantage at a time when the growth and success of the University of Nebraska matters more than ever to our state,” Carter said.

“Our flagship university plays a leading role in delivering the workforce, research and service that Nebraska needs to grow and thrive. The chancellorship of UNL is an important and consequential leadership position for Nebraska, and I’m very pleased to be underway with a rigorous search process. We will benefit greatly from AGB Search’s expert counsel, the guidance of what I know will be an outstanding search committee, and the input of all University of Nebraska stakeholders.”

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is the largest institution in the University of Nebraska System, enrolling 24,000 students and employing 9,000 faculty and staff. A member of the Big Ten Conference, UNL includes the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and Nebraska Extension, with a presence in every Nebraska county.

