Warrant Week Offered To Misdemeanor Offenders

Low-level offenders in Lincoln and Lancaster County are being given the chance to clear their name, through an effort called “Warrant Week.”

County Attorney Pat Condon said this is an opportunity for those who have misdemeanor warrants to have them recalled and set a new court date.

“What we are hoping to do is get people who maybe had a sick kid on the day they were supposed to be in court, had something going on with work that they couldn’t miss and then they were just afraid to come in because they were going to get arrested,” said Condon.

Local judges have agreed to recall these low level warrants to set up a new hearing date to get them taken care of.