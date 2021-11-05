Warrant Served At SW Lincoln Apartment Leads To Recovering Narcotics, Paraphernalia and Cash
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 5)–A search warrant served Thursday afternoon at a southwest Lincoln apartment resulted in a drug bust that recovered about $17,000 worth of narcotics.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served the warrant in the 1900 block of Southwest 27th Street, where investigators found just over 46 grams of cocaine, 300 grams of mushrooms, 130 doses of suspected LSD, a gram of meth and 168 pills, along with 472 grams of THC wax, 292 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and more than $3,500 cash.
Officer Erin Spilker on Friday said that 35-year-old Robert Ramey and 31-year-old Tonya Ellis were arrested for Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance – Schedule 4,5 (pills).
In addition, Ramey and Ellis also face two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Schedule 1,2,3 (Marijuana and Wax), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), and Possession of Money while Violating a Drug Law.