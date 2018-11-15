Warrant Night Successful For City/County Attorneys

The Lincoln City Attorney and Lancaster County Attorney Offices are claiming success with Tuesday’s Warrant Night, which promised amnesty to anyone with outstanding misdemeanor warrants and could get a new court date.
More than 100 warrants were cleared.
In the city, 46 misdemeanor warrants were taken care of, including a man from Minnesota who drove to Lincoln to get his warrant cleared. The county had 36 clear, according to County Attorney Pat Condon.
Officials say there are approximately 5,000 outstanding warrants in Lancaster County.