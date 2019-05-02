Warrant Issued for Former Hastings St. Cecilia Teacher Accused of Having Sexual Relationship with Student

A former Hastings St. Cecilia football coach and teacher is facing felony charges after being accused of having sex with a student.

Our media partner, 10/11 Now reports the 16-year-old girl said she had sex with Hedlund six or seven times dating back to December 2018. The Hastings Police Department said the current charges stem from reports that Hedlund provided or bought alcohol for the girl and her friends on at least three occasions.

Hedlund could be facing three years in prison if tried and convicted on the felony charge.

As of 1 pm Thursday, police had not yet made contact with Hedlund for an arrest.