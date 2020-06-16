Warning From LES About Scammers Threatening To Turn Off Power For Delinquent Bills
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 16)–There have been reports from some Lincoln Electric System customers recently, who have received calls from scammers spoofing LES’ main telephone number and threatening to turn off power within a 30-minute period, if payment for their utility bill hasn’t been received.
In a news release sent to KFOR News on Tuesday afternoon, LES officials say they do not collect payments from customers in person at their homes or businesses, no do they call customers demanding immediate payment. The utility will use final notices on bills for delinquent accounts and door hangers for terminating service.
Some advice LES officials recommend to customers include never giving financial or account information to someone who calls or emails you. LES will only ask for that information to confirm your information, when you call them directly at 402-475-4211.
If you think you’ve been contacted by a scammer, LES officials say do not give them any information; call the attorney general’s office right away. If you did provide information, please call the Lincoln Police Department’s non-emergency telephone number, 402-441-6000, to report it.
If you need to verify your account status with LES, call them directly or visit les.com.