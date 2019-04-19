Warmer Weather Brings An Anticipation Of A Sharp Rise In Larcenies

Lincoln Police are anticipating larcenies from vehicles to rise dramatically over the next few weeks.

“As the weather gets nicer and people head to parks and trailheads, we want them to take a few simple steps to avoid becoming victims,” Police Officer Angela Sands said on Friday morning.

Historical data collected by LPD shows that there tends to be an uptick in larcenies from April to May, mainly due to the weather warming up and more people being outside, using the trails. Sands says people will leave their wallets or purses hidden in the vehicles, but that thieves can take advantage.

Sands suggests to leave valuables at home and just carry the essentials, such as an ID, phone, house key and a key fob for your vehicle.