Warm up with a Pizza blanket
This crust pizza with sausage and pepperoni
Put this on your “Just in time for Christmas” list. If you LOVE Pizza Hut this is for you. Pizza Hut has teamed up with Gravity Blankets to make a Pizza blanket. The weighted blankets will look like a pan pizza and will weigh 15 pounds.
What’s that cost a guy? About $150 will get it. According to Gravity Blankets website, the weighted blanket utilizes the power of weight to relax your nervous system. Weighted blankets are all rage right now. They’re actually amazing and will relax you. However, this one may make you want to order a pizza every time you cover up with it. I’ll take my chances. LOL