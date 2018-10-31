Walk To Stop Sex Trafficking

Everyday in Lincoln, NE, girls are used in the seedy world of sex trafficking. Research the last couple years shows there are over 200 girls a month sold in Lincoln.  The “I’ve Got a Name” organization is raising money and awareness Saturday with it’s annual ‘No Girl For Sale’ walk at UNL’s City Union.  Another special event is coming up Tuesday, November 13th inside of Memorial Stadium.  I’ve Got A Name Street Outreach Director, Megan Johnson, will tell her real-life sex trafficking story.

Go to the KFOR NEWS page for more information. https://ivegotaname.org/

