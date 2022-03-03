Walk-In Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics to Continue
Lincoln, NE (March 3, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) and partners will continue to host walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at local elementary schools throughout March. All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.
The schedule is as follows:
- Tuesday, March 8, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Arnold Elementary School, 5000 Mike Scholl St.
- Thursday, March 10, 3:15 to 6 p.m., Clinton Elementary School, 1520 N. 29th St.
- Tuesday, March 22, 3:15 to 6 p.m., Elliott Elementary School, 225 S. 25th St.
- Thursday, March 24, 4 to 6:30 p.m., McPhee Elementary School, 820 Goodhue Blvd.
- Tuesday, March 29, 2:45 to 6 p.m., Prescott Elementary School, 1930 S. 20th St.
- Thursday, March 31, 3:15 to 6 p.m., Fredstrom Elementary School, 5700 NW 10th St.
Staying up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines, which includes getting a booster dose when eligible, helps you maintain a high level of protection against the virus and helps keep COVID-19 at a more manageable level in the community. More than 66% of all Lancaster County residents are fully vaccinated and 60% of residents ages 12 and up have now received a booster or third dose.
The vaccination process usually takes less than an hour. Residents can also schedule an appointment or find additional clinic times and locations at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.