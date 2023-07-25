“Walk” down the aisle: Pantera’s Rex Brown gets married

Pantera bassist Rex Brown is now a married man.

In an Instagram post published on Sunday, July 23, Brown reveals that he and and his fiancée Elena tied the knot during a June ceremony in Spain.

“Some days are diamonds, some days are rocks,” Brown writes in the caption. “But this day below made me so full of gratitude, it cannot be explained in font.”

A photo accompanying the post tells Brown and Elena’s story as a couple. “They meet in 1984 and fall in love,” it begins. “In August of 2011 they reunite after 20 years apart. He proposes December 2022 in Bogota, Colombia. They make it official June 26, 2023, Port de Sóller, Spain.”

Pantera reformed at the end of 2022 with Brown and vocalist Phil Anselmo joined by Black Label Society‘s Zakk Wylde on guitar and Anthrax‘s Charlie Benante on drums in place of the late Abbott brothers, “Dimebag” Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively. They’ll launch a U.S. tour July 28 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania.

