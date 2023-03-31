Wait, Illegal disguised as ILLEGAL?

Important tip for anyone who’s trying to disguise illegal drugs: It’s probably a good idea to make them look like something completely unrelated so you might avoid getting caught.

One Kansas man learned this lesson the hard way when he disguised 100 illegal fentanyl pills as 100 illegal oxycodone pills. The unidentified 31-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday after officers discovered what they believed to be oxycodone; however, lab tests revealed the pills were actually made up of the deadlier drug fentanyl, according to the Hutchinson Police Department.

Regardless, the man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, police say — which is probably the same charge he would have received had the pills actually been oxycodone.