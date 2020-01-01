      Weather Alert

Wahoo Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Jan 1, 2020 @ 2:10pm

(KFOR NEWS  January 1, 2020)  Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Technical Crimes Division, working with the Wahoo Police Department and Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a Wahoo man on 10 charges of distribution of child pornography.

41 year old, William Sloup, was arrested New Year’s Eve afternoon in Lincoln following an investigation which began with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.  Investigators discovered several sexually explicit images involving children on Sloup’s phone.

