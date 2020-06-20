Wahoo City Legal Dispute with Sprinkler System Contractor Continues
Wahoo city officials will get another chance to try to prove a contractor’s negligence after a sprinkler system in their local library burst and caused an estimated $160,000 in damage.
The Nebraska Supreme Court ordered a new trial in the legal dispute between the city and a contractor that was hired to inspect and maintain the system. Part of the library’s ceiling collapsed in January 2014 under the weight of water that had accumulated after a sprinkler pipe froze and burst.
Wahoo city officials sued three companies that were involved with the sprinkler system, but the only one that went to trial was NIFCO Manufacturing Systems.
