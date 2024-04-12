Wage War details new album, ﻿’STIGMA’

Wage War has announced a new album called STIGMA.

The fifth studio effort from the “Circle the Drain” outfit will drop digitally June 21, followed by a physical release on September 6.

STIGMA includes the previously released single “MAGNETIC.” A second track, titled “NAIL5,” is out now via digital outlets, and its video is streaming on YouTube.

“‘NAIL5’ is a tribute to our fifth album and continuing to push the envelope in every way, and in this instance, the heavy side,” Wage War says. “We took the elements that we loved from our past discography and turned it all the way up. The message: You’re either in or you’re in the way.”

Wage War will launch a U.S. tour with Nothing More April 16 in Charlotte.

Here’s the STIGMA track list:

“THE SHOW’S ABOUT TO START”

“SELF SACRIFICE”

“MAGNETIC”

“NAIL5”

“BLUR”

“TOMBSTONE”

“HAPPY HUNTING”

“HELLBENT”

“IN MY BLOOD”

“IS THIS HOW IT ENDS?”

