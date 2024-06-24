Wage War announces tour behind ﻿﻿new ﻿’STIGMA’﻿ album

Wage War has announced a U.S. tour in support of their new album, STIGMA.

The headlining outing begins Sept. 29 in Chicago and concludes Nov. 3 in Atlanta. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time; a presale is open now.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit WageWarBand.com.

STIGMA, the fifth Wage War album, dropped June 21. It includes the single “Magnetic.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.