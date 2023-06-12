Wage War announces concert celebrating 10th anniversary

Wage War has announced a concert celebrating the band’s 10th anniversary.

The show takes place December 15 at the House of Blues in Orlando, Florida. The bill also includes Zero 9:36 and ERRA.

“We’re very excited to be marking 10 years of Wage War at a venue where we all grew up watching our favorite bands,” Wage War says. “Join us this December at HOB Orlando to celebrate this special moment.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. ET. For more info, visit WageWarBand.com.

Wage War released their latest album, Manic, in 2021. It includes the singles “Circle the Drain” and “Godspeed.”

