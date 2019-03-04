Voters To Decide Storm Water Bond Issue

Lincoln voters will decide on two major spending issues on the upcoming spring election ballot. Along with the quarter cent sales tax for street construction and repairs, they’ll also be asked about raising nearly $10 Million in a storm water bond issue. Most of the money is proposed for Lincoln’s share of the Dead Man’s Run Improvement . The widening of the channel, and replacement of several bridges between 33rd and 48th, will be a joint project with the Army Corps of Engineers and the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District.

Councilman Carl Eskridge said he thinks it’s worth it. “The return that we get from other participants is incredible. We pay about 30% and the others pay 70%, so I support it.” Eskridge added, however, that projects of this size need to be decided by voters. “Understand it’s a challenging time for taxpayers, and we’ll leave it up to them as to whether this is important enough to approve.”

Councilman Roy Christensen agreed that the ballot is the right place for it. “Whether you agree with this or not, there are certain issues in this city that are important for the voters to decide. This is that kind of issue.”

The widening the channel of Dead Mans Run between 33rd and 48th streets is expected to help avoid flooding and take about 500 properties out of the flood plain. Several bridges will be replaced also as part of the project.

