Voter Registration Event Scheduled
LINCOLN, NE (March 11, 2022) — The Lancaster County Election Commissioner will conduct voter registration at one branch of the Lincoln City Libraries this Sunday, March 13th. Any Nebraska resident who will be 18 on or before November 8, 2022, has moved, changed their name, or would like to change their political party affiliation, may register to vote at the event between 2:00 and 4:00 P.M.
In addition, voter registration is available online if a voter has a Nebraska Driver’s License or State Identification card. Online voter registration must be completed no later than Monday, April 22, 2022, in order to be effective for the May 10th Primary Election. Voter registration is available online at the following link: https://www.nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration/
Individuals may also register to vote through the mail. Mail-in registration forms are available at most post offices, banks, and libraries. A voter registration form is also available on the Election Commissioner’s web site which may be downloaded, printed and mailed to the Election Commissioner’s office. The web site address is: lancaster.ne.gov/election. Mail-in voter registration applications must be post marked no later than April 22, 2022, to be effective for the May 10th Primary Election.
Citizens may also register to vote at the Election Commissioner’s Office, 601 North 46th Street, through Monday, May 2nd. The office is open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. through Friday, April 29th and will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 2nd. Individuals who have questions regarding voter registration should contact the Election Commissioner’s Office at (402) 441-7311.