Voter Registration Deadline Is Friday, Oct. 23
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 20)–If you are wanting to register to vote in the November 3rd general election, the deadline is Friday (Oct. 23). But, voters must now register to vote in person at the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office, since the mail-in voter registration deadline was to be postmarked on Oct. 16.
Election Commissioner Dave Shively indicated that any Lancaster County resident may register to vote in person at the Election Commissioner’s Office, 601 North 46th Street weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23rd.
Lancaster County citizens who will be 18 on or before November 3, 2020, have moved, changed their name, or want to change their political party affiliation must do so by October 23rd in order for the registration to be effective for the November 3rd General Election. Voters in neighboring counties must register to vote at their local election commissioner or county clerk’s office.