First off….I AM NOT a horror movie fan. When I was a kid I watched Trilogy of Terror and it ruined me for every other horror flick. That movie scared the shit out of me!

When I read there’s a new horror movie is scaring the crap out of viewers, I decided straight away…HARD NO for me.

What horror movie could possibly scare viewers so much? Damien Leone’s ‘Terrifier 2’ is a clown-based slasher flick so violent, fans are apparently vomiting and fainting while watching it. One film festival even gave out vomit bags to people going to see it.

One fan reported that his friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance.

All the best to you if you go to the theatre. You will not see me there.