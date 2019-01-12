Volunteers Sought to Shape Livestock Regulations

The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners is seeking volunteers to sit on a working group to address Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs).

Last August, controversy rose when a local chicken farmer sought to build a chicken feedlot southwest of Lincoln. Opponents argued possible smell, pollution and traffic, among other issues to fight the proposal.

Lancaster County officials have begun the process of examining the regulations regarding feedlots and are seeking volunteers that will meet every two weeks from February until May 2019 to discuss and debate the regulations and laws regarding feedlots and whether County Commissioners need to adopt any new regulations.

Officials are seeking applicants from commercial feedlots, area farms not associated with a commercial feedlot, agricultural representatives, and environmental advocacy group representatives, among others.