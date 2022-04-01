Volunteers needed for Rose Garden Cleanup April 9
Lincoln, NE (April 1, 2022) Lincoln Parks and Recreation invites residents to volunteer for a rose garden maintenance project Saturday, April 9. Volunteers should arrive at 1 p.m. at the Hamann Rose Garden, just southeast of the South 27 Street and Capitol Parkway intersection and west of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.
Staff from the Public Gardens Section will teach volunteers the proper spring pruning and maintenance techniques for various types of roses including hybrid teas, miniature roses, climbing roses, and shrub roses. Volunteers are asked to wear appropriate gardening clothing and bring, pruners, loppers and leather gloves. A limited number of tools also will be available.
To register, contact Zac Halley at [email protected] or 402-326-9045. For more information Lincoln parks and gardens, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.