Voluntary Water Conservation Effort To End Thursday

LINCOLN–(News Release Aug. 29)–The City of Lincoln today announced that voluntary water conservation efforts will end on Thursday, August 31. Voluntary water conservation is the first and least restrictive phase of the City’s water management plan, which was enacted June 2 to conserve water due to extreme drought conditions in Lancaster County.

“We would like to give our deepest appreciation and thanks to the Lincoln community for reducing your outdoor water use throughout the summer,” said Liz Elliott, Director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU). “A combination of your conservation efforts and well-timed rain in July were key to maintaining voluntary water conservation in Lincoln.”

Through June, July, and August, the City urged residents and businesses to water their lawns only when their grass needed it and on designated days based on the property’s address. Elliott said voluntary water conservation efforts helped safeguard Lincoln’s water supply for essential needs including bathing, cooking, fire protection, health services, waste removal, and business and industrial uses.

Lincoln’s water supply is now at a level typical for this time of year, said Steve Owen, Lincoln Water System Superintendent of Water Production and Treatment. Lowering water use with voluntary conservation measures during the peak summer months was especially helpful in maintaining sufficient supply, he said.

“Lincoln is in a good place right now thanks to the water conservation efforts our community put forth through the last three months,” said Owen. “We hope residents and businesses continue to be water wise in future summers and reduce outdoor water use, especially when watering grass. Nearly two-thirds of the water Lincoln produces in the summer is used for watering grass and other outdoor purposes.”

Owen said Lincoln experienced exceptional drought conditions this summer for the first time in the city’s history. He said data shows Lincoln residents used less water this summer than in 2012 – during the city’s last voluntary and mandatory water conservation efforts enacted due to drought conditions.

Residents are reminded of additional ways to conserve water:

Turn off automatic sprinkler systems when rain is forecasted.

Cut grass at a higher level to help keep moister in the ground so you can water less.

Water during the early morning hours to avoid evaporation.

Check sprinkler systems for leaks.

Adjust sprinklers to water only the lawn, and not the sidewalk or street.

Use mulch to limit evaporation and retain moisture in the soil.

Plant drought-resistant shrubs and flowers that require less water.

Those with water-related questions can call Lincoln Water System’s main office at 402-441-7551 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information on Lincoln’s voluntary water conservation efforts and how to conserve water, visit lincoln.ne.gov/waterconservation.