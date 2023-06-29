Volbeat’s Michael Poulsen launches new death metal band, Asinhell

Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen has launched a new death metal band called Asinhell.

The trio features Poulsen on guitar, alongside vocalist Marc Grewe and drummer Morten Toft Hansen. Their first single, “Fall of the Loyal Warrior,” is out now.

“The song is kind of a tribute to bands I love, like Bolt Thrower, Entombed, Autopsy, Grave, and Darkthrone,” Poulsen says. “They’re the reason why we can do this in the first place, and we’re proud to wear our influences on our sleeve.”

“Fall of the Loyal Warrior” will appear on the debut Asinhell album, Impii Hora, due out September 29.

