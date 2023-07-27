Volbeat side project Asinhell shares video for debut song, “Fall of the Loyal Warrior”

Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen and his new death metal side project, Asinhell, have premiered the video for their debut single, “Fall of the Loyal Warrior.”

The clip showcases an intense performance by the trio, which also features vocalist Marc Grewe and drummer Morten Toft Hansen. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

The song “Fall of the Loyal Warrior” premiered in June alongside the launch of Asinhell. Poulsen previously said the track was inspired by death metal bands including Bolt Thrower, Entombed and Autopsy.

“They’re the reason why we can do this in the first place, and we’re proud to wear our influences on our sleeve,” Poulsen said.

“Fall of the Loyal Warrior” will appear on the debut Asinhell album, Impii Hora, due out September 29.

Volbeat released their latest album, Servant of the Mind, in 2021.

