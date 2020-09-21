Volbeat are back….with a new rum!
Looks like it’s not in the USA….yet.
Internationally-renowned, Grammy-nominated rock group VOLBEAT are delighted to announce the latest addition to their acclaimed spirits portfolio. Click the bottle below to go to their website!
Following the global success of previous editions, the band are launching Volbeat Rum III – a hand-selected, premium blend sourced in The Dominican Republic, Guyana, Jamaica, Barbados, Guatemala, and Trinidad. Dark, complex and aged up to 15 years, it exhibits flavour notes of exotic dried fruits, caramel and wood.
The Danish band previously issued two incredibly successful, limited batch rums in Europe. In 2016’s Volbeat Rum I was sharp, full-bodied, and carefully crafted to stand apart from all other rums on the market. 2017’s Volbeat Rum II was lighter and sweeter but no less delicious. Both are now sold out.
“You will never taste anything like it,” says Volbeat vocalist/guitarist Michael Poulsen about Volbeat Rum III.
Ultimately, Volbeat Rum III is a “uni-rum” – a universal rum for everyone, from distinguished rum connoisseurs to a more casual imbiber, and it hopes to make rum fans out of those who were not previously.