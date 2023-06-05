Volbeat guitarist Rob Caggiano leaves band

Longtime Volbeat guitarist Rob Caggiano has left the band.

In a statement posted to their Facebook, the Danish rockers write, “After ten incredible years we must sadly announce that Volbeat and Rob Caggiano have parted ways.”

Caggiano joined Volbeat in 2013 after a decadelong stint in Anthrax. He played on the last four Volbeat records: 2013’s Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies, 2016’s Seal the Deal & Let’s Boogie, 2019’s Rewind, Replay, Rebound and 2021’s Servant of the Mind.

“During our time together we’ve traveled the world sharing great experiences and released four albums that we are immensely proud of, and we wouldn’t change a moment of it,” Volbeat’s post reads. “We wish our brother Rob all the best with everything he does in the future (we know it’s going to be great)!”

For Volbeat’s remaining 2023 shows, Caggiano will be replaced by Flemming C. Lund of the Danish metal band The Arcane Order.

“Thank you to all of our incredible fans for their support,” Volbeat writes. “More importantly, thank you to Rob for ten amazing years.”

