Volbeat announces North American tour with Halestorm

Volbeat has announced a North American tour in continued support of the band’s latest album, 2021’s Servant of the Mind.

The trek, which will also feature Halestorm on select dates, kicks off July 12 in Toronto, and includes a mix of U.S. and Canadian stops.

“We are so excited to finally see our friends in Canada again and also get to play shows for some of our friends in the U.S. that we haven’t had a chance to see since Servant of the Mind was released,” Volbeat says. “The incomparable Halestorm will be joining us for most of the shows, too. We hope to see you at the party!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Volbeat.dk.

