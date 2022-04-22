Visually Impaired Husband Re-enters Burning Home To Save Wife
(KFOR NEWS April 22, 2022) An elderly couple’s home caught fire early Friday morning near 56th and Otoe Streets, a block south of Van Dorn.
The visually impaired husband escaped the burning structure, but went back inside to get his wife, who was found in the garage when firefighters pulled up. The husband was found in the front yard.
LFR Battalion Chief, Bob Watton, told our partner, 10/11 NOW both people were hospitalized with serious injuries, including some minor burns. It’s unclear what alerted the couple to the fire.
The cause and the amount of damage done to the home are under investigation.
