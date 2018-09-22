Visits Cancelled at State Penitentiary After Altercation

Nebraska State Penitentiary officials announced all weekend visits will be cancelled this weekend after multiple altercations occurred at the facility. One incident resulted in an inmate having to be transferred to the hospital with serious injuries.

NSP officials said the facility is secure and currently in modified operations. They say inmates initially refused to return to two living units, but eventually complied with staff directives. At least two housing units are said to remain on modified operations through the weekend.

