Visitor Restrictions To Go Into Effect At Bryan Health Facilities
LINCOLN–(News Release Aug. 30)–Bryan Health is implementing the following visitor restrictions at all Lincoln campuses and all Bryan Physician Network locations beginning Tuesday in response to the current COVID-19 surge:
Two unique visitors – any age – are allowed per patient, per day.
This restriction applies to inpatients and outpatients, including Women’s and Children’s Tower and the Emergency Departments.
COVID-19 patients are not allowed visitors.
All visitors, age two and older, must wear a mask or face covering upon entering and throughout their visit.
Food deliveries must be received outside the entrances by the ordering party.
Medical Center visiting hours:
5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
Women’s & Children’s Tower, including Bryan Family Birthplace, NICU and Pediatrics – 24/7 via the Bryan Medical Plaza entrance.
Other ways to connect with a patient at Bryan Medical Center:
Phone a patient’s room directly by dialing:
Bryan East Campus 402-481-1xxx (patient room #)
Bryan West Campus 402-481-9xxx (patient room #)
Bryan Women’s & Children’s 402-481-7xxx (patient room #)
Use your personal devices to communicate (smart phones, iPads, tablets, laptops)
For more information and additional guidelines, please visit bryanhealth.org and select the “Patients & Visitors” tab at the top of the page.