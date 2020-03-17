Virus Fears Close Lincoln’s YMCA’s
The YMCA of Lincoln has announced that its five branches will be closed immediately for at least two weeks (March 16-31). YMCA officials will continue to monitor the community impact of the situation and make decisions about reopening on an ongoing basis.
All YMCA programs, including wellness programs, youth sports, preschools, before & after school programs, and swim lessons, are also suspended until further notice. Participants will be notified via email when a time table is established for these programs to resume.
“The YMCA of Lincoln will always hold the health, well-being, and safety of our members, participants, volunteers, and staff in the highest regard,” said Barb Bettin, President and CEO of the Lincoln YMCA. “Even though we have taken numerous extra steps to keep our buildings as safe as possible during this health crisis, we have determined that closing our facilities would be the prudent thing to do to help limit the spread of the virus. ”
YMCA Members can continue to take part in Y360 virtual group exercise classes on YouTube. This new service that offers a variety of at-home exercise options is now available at no charge for members during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Y will also work with local schools to determine the best course of action for students in preschool and before and after school programs. The Y will also work closely with the Food Bank of Lincoln to continue its Backpack Program to provide food for students and families in need and the Northeast YMCA will continue to serve as a distribution location for the Lincoln Fresh food program.