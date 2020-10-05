Virus Claims 2 More Lincoln Lives – Nebraska Death Toll Tops 500
Lincoln, NE (October 5, 2020) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that two residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 26. The individuals were men in their 40s and 70s who were hospitalized. Mayor Gaylor Baird expressed condolences to their families and friends on behalf of the City.
Forty-nine lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 6,925.
The number of deaths linked to the coronavirus has topped 500 in Nebraska, and more people were hospitalized with the virus over the weekend than ever before. The state reported four new deaths and 404 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday to give Nebraska 501 deaths and 47,807 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.
The number of hospitalizations for the virus jumped to 249 on Saturday and remained at that level on Sunday. Previously, the number of people being treated in Nebraska hospitals peaked at 232 on May 27. About one-third of the state’s intensive care beds remain available.
Health Department With Ways To Celebrate Halloween Safely