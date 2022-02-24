Virtual Open House Tonight for Inclusive Outdoor Playground
(KFOR NEWS February 24, 2022) Lincoln Parks and Recreation invites the public to a virtual open house Thursday, February 24 about inclusive outdoor playgrounds. The event is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and a Zoom link will be posted at lincoln.ne.gov/inclusiveplay.
Staff will share the concept plan for the initial playground at Mahoney Park and present information about playgrounds, inclusive outdoor playgrounds, and the department’s strategy on bringing inclusive playgrounds to Lincoln. Feedback on the plan will be accepted online until March 10.
For more information about inclusive playgrounds, a recorded presentation, strategies and concept plans, visit lincoln.ne.gov/inclusiveplay.
READ MORE: Medical Marijuana Bill Blasted By Supporters And Opponents