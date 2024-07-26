Virtual Lemmy, Rob Zombie to be featured in ‘World of Tanks Modern Armor’ video game

Virtual versions of late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister and Rob Zombie are joining the video game World of Tanks Modern Armor.

The two rockers will be characters in the game as part of its Metal Fest event, which runs from July 30 to Aug. 19. Players will also get to use Motörhead- and Zombie-themed tanks.

“Modern technology has enabled us to have Lemmy fully integrated into the game, which felt appropriate given that this is exactly the sort of game he played and avidly enjoyed,” Motörhead says.

For more info, visit ModernArmor.WorldofTanks.com.

