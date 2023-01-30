Vine Street shut down as LFR battles house fire near 29th & Vine

LINCOLN, Neb. (Jan. 29, 2023 – KOLN) – Vine Street has been shut down in central Lincoln as firefighters battle a house fire near 29th Street.

The call came in just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night after flames were scene coming from the front of structure.

By the time a reporter from our affiliate 10/11 NOW got to the scene, crews had extinguished the fire and were working to put out hot spots on the front side of the home. Right now, there appear to be no injuries. The cause and amount of damage done are being investigated.

Vine Street is closed from 28th to 30th Streets.